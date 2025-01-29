At around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, an extensive search was conducted on a large tract of land adjacent to Church Hill Road and Desha Road in Essex County in an attempt to locate Watkins, who has not been heard from since December.

Hours alter, remains believed to be those of Watkins were located. The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination.

Subsequent to the recovery of the body, deputies arrested Abraham Medina, 20, of Oak Grove in Westmoreland County, and he was charged with one count of transport, secrete, conceal or alter a dead body.

He received no bond and his first court appearance has been scheduled.

According to the sheriff's office, Watkins has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 6, 2024 in the Placid Bay Subdivision.

It was believed that she left in a gray sedan with an unknown person and her phone was later found to o longer be working.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

