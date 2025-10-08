Megyn Kelly Says She Felt ‘Exposed’ Returning To Stage In Virginia After Charlie Kirk’s Killing

The right-wing talking head spoke to the outlet’s Miranda Devine about her appearance at Virginia Tech last month — her first since the assassination of Republican Charlie Kirk.

Kelly said she was given extra security protection by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office, though she still felt uneasy getting back on stage following the fatal shooting of the 31-year-old.

“They made it safe — not just for me, but for everyone,” Kelly said. “I wanted the Virginia Tech kids to be safe and the people to be safe that came to see me and my guests... and not even have it be a thought.”

Kelly added that one thing made it possible to make the appearance safe for all parties involved: money.

“What that required was... money — to, you know, hire the best security and make sure everything was pristine in our security procedures,” she said. “Which we’ve done. And I’m completely satisfied we will be safe on our tour, and then on Charlie’s tour, it was a different thing the first time being on stage and getting in front of an audience.”

“Charlie had just been killed, and I was supposed to be there with him.”

Kelly also said canceling the event on Wednesday, Sept. 24, was never an option, and praised Youngkin, who was among the headliners at the Turning Point USA event.

“God bless Glenn Youngkin, the great, great outgoing governor of Virginia, because he was there, too,” Kelly said.

The former Fox News figure said it took a moment, but she got her feet back under her quickly after taking the stage.

“I’m not going to lie... The first couple of minutes standing up there was an odd feeling,” Kelly told Devine. “I felt exposed in a way I don’t normally feel exposed at public speaking events.”

“But it was only a couple of seconds.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Aldie and receive free news updates.