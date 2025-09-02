Lucky Lotto Player Hits $7M Scratch-Off At Virginia 7-Eleven: ‘It Was Surreal!’

The anonymous winner told the Virginia Lottery his reaction could be summed up in three words: “It was surreal!”

He bought his lucky 500X the Money ticket at the 7-Eleven on Kempsville Road in Chesapeake, Lottery officials said. The game’s top prize is $7 million, and he hit it.

There is now one jackpot remaining.

Virginia law allows winners of $1 million or more to remain anonymous, so the new multimillionaire’s name won’t be released by officials.

According to the Lottery, this is the second top prize claimed in the 500X the Money game — meaning one more $7 million prize is still up for grabs.

The odds of winning the top prize are a staggering 1 in 2,611,200. Odds of winning any prize? 1 in 3.39.

The winner had the option of taking $7 million spread out over 30 years or a one-time lump sum of $4 million before taxes. He chose the cash option.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Aldie and receive free news updates.