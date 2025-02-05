Icy Nightmare: Virginia Drivers Warned As Snowstorm Set To Cripple Roads

A Winter Weather and Ice Storm Warning were put in effect on Wednesday that will remain in effect until Thursday morning on Feb. 6.

"Significant icing expected," the warning states. "Total ice accumulations between two and three tenths of an inch, (with) winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

"Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible."

Officials said that travel is discouraged, and those who have to leave the house should "keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."

According to the National Weather Service, "Winter Weather Advisories have been expanded to include the remainder of the forecast area. The bulk of the wintry precipitation is expected to fall later tonight, before changing over to rain Thursday."

"If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility," forecasters advised. "Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Aldie and receive free news updates.