Here's How Much, When Minimum Wage Will Increase In Virginia

The state’s hourly minimum wage will increase to $12.41 starting Monday, Jan. 1, 2025, giving workers an extra 41 cents per hour.

"The new rate was calculated under the Virginia Minimum Wage Act, which mandates an annual adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U).

"This measure, published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, tracks changes in the cost of goods and services, and for 2023, the CPI-U rose by 3.4 percent," Virginia Department of Labor and Industry officials said.

To determine the new rate, the current minimum wage of $12 per hour was increased by 3.4 percent, resulting in the additional 41 cents.

The new adjusted rate of $12.41 per hour will be in effect through Jan. 1, 2026.

For someone working 40 hours a week at the new rate, the 41-cent increase equates to an additional $16.40 per week, or more than $850 over the course of a year.

Under state law, all employers must pay workers covered by the Virginia Minimum Wage Act at or above the adjusted rate. Failure to do so could result in penalties or other legal action.

