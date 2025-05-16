‘He Lit Up Every Room’: Virginia Boy, 12, Killed In Flood Remembered As Funny, Fearless Friend

Days after 12-year-old Jordan Sims was swept away by deadly floodwaters, hundreds are coming together to mourn the loss of a boy who, according to loved ones, had a smile that could brighten even the darkest day.

Sims wasn’t just any kid. He was that kid, they said. The one who lit up every single room he walked into. The one with the fearless grin, the loud laugh, and the kind of energy that pulled everyone in.

Family and friends say he had a heart big enough to make space for everyone around him.

"Our tight-knit Crozet community was shaken to its core by the devastating floods that swept through our area," organizers of a fundraiser for the family said.

"Among the heartbreaking losses, we mourn the passing of 12-year-old Jordan Sims – a vibrant, joyful soul who was taken far too soon."

Whether he was climbing trees, racing his bike down the street, or making up silly games with his cousins, Sims lived life wide open," his family said.

"He loved the outdoors—muddy shoes, scraped knees, and all," organizers of a GoFundMe wrote.

But when he wasn’t outside, you could bet he was on his PS5, playing Fortnite with that same big smile on his face.

His family said he loved showing off his wins and favorite skins, always excited to share the moment with anyone who’d watch.

But his favorite? Spider-Man.

"Nothing lit up his eyes quite like Spider-Man," loved ones said. "He couldn’t get enough of his favorite superhero."

According to his family, Sims had a very specific favorite food before his untimely death: his Mawmaw’s chicken and dumplings, and his palate had recently expanded as he toyed with certain vegetables.

"His quirky tastes, like everything else about him, brought joy and laughter to those around him," they mused.

The GoFundMe set up for the family took off immediately after the boy's death, raising nearly $100,000 in just one day.

“As we grieve this unimaginable loss, we are also coming together to support the Sims family during this incredibly difficult time,” she wrote. “We hope this small gesture of love can help ease a fraction of the pain they’re facing.”

More than anything, the family is asking people to remember Jordan. To share stories. To laugh a little louder. To live a little bigger. To never stop saying his name.

“Say his name. Laugh out loud at something silly today, because he would’ve loved that," Moore wrote.

Friends and classmates have flooded the GoFundMe page with tributes.

One of Jordan’s best friends, Connor Dart, shared how much fun they had at the beach together and how Jordan would always play basketball at lunch, sinking shot after shot.

“Jordan was and will continue to be one of the most funny, nice, and respectful people I’ve ever met,” Dart wrote. “Jordan was one of my best friends… we had so much fun.”

Another friend, Will Rader, wrote that Jordan was “an amazing, funny, and energetic person” who was “always there for me.”

“I will always miss him and he will be forever remembered by me and by everyone else,” Rader wrote. “Jordan I miss you so much man, love you. L.L.J.S. Rest in peace.”

A third friend, Noah Tison, added, simply, “LLJS.”

The community is invited to come together on Wednesday, May 21, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department for a Family Night and Open Casket Viewing to honor Jordan.

His family says the informal gathering will be a chance to share stories, offer support, and reflect on the joy, laughter, and kindness he brought to their lives.

“All students, families, staff, and friends are warmly invited as we celebrate his life and the memories we will continue to carry forward,” organizers said.

The GoFundMe set up for the family can be found here.

"Thank you for honoring this beautiful boy who left a lasting mark in just 12 short years," organizers said. "Let’s lift his family with love, light, and support as they navigate the difficult road ahead."

