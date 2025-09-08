Good Samaritans Rescue Five From Boat Fire Scare On Smith Mountain Lake In Virginia

The chaos unfolded Saturday, Sept. 6, when Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue was dispatched to the area of R6 for reports of a vessel on fire.

Before fire crews arrived, a civilian fishing boat rushed in and rescued all five occupants from the burning vessel, transporting them safely to shore, where medic units were waiting, according to Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue.

When the fireboat reached the scene, crews found the vessel adrift in open water but with no visible flames.

Officials said the boat’s occupants had already put the fire out themselves using an onboard extinguisher before bailing out.

After confirming the flames were out, officers side-towed the disabled vessel to shore.

There were no injuries reported.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources assisted on scene along with multiple volunteer fire and rescue companies. The vessel was later released to Sea Tow.

