‘Four’-tuitous Wins: 4-4-4-4 Pays Out Millions To 'Pick 4' Virginia Lottery Players

It was all about the fours — four numbers, four digits, and millions in winnings after Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 players hit the jackpot with the wildest combo of all: 4-4-4-4.

Virginia Lottery players hit big on 4-4-4-4 — turning $438K in bets into $7.9M in winnings.

 Photo Credit: Zak Failla
Cash.

 Photo Credit: Foto-Rabe Pixabay
Pick 4 players across Virginia had themselves a four-midable night after the numbers 4-4-4-4 were drawn on Monday, June 3, triggering a $7.9 million payout, Virginia Lottery officials said.

Yes — you read that right. Four 4s. And the Lottery paid out nearly 18 times what it took in.

According to officials, players wagered $438,939 on the June 3 night drawing. The result? They walked away with a staggering $7.9 million in total winnings.

“That means the Lottery paid out 18 times what it took in for the drawing,” the agency said.

Quad-digit combos like 4-4-4-4 are among the most popular in Pick 4. A single $1 exact-order ticket matching all four numbers wins $5,000 — and a lot of players had that lucky feeling.

The odds of hitting four digits in the exact order? 1 in 10,000.

Pick 4 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m., with tickets available at over 5,300 retailers statewide and online.

