Flu Kills Two Virginia Children, Health Officials Confirm

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed that one young school-aged child (5–12 years old) in the Eastern Region and one teenager (13–17 years old) in the Central Region of Virginia have died from influenza complications.

To protect the families’ privacy, no additional details have been provided.

“With a heavy heart, the Virginia Department of Health mourns the loss of two young lives. Our sympathies go out to the families during this difficult time,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton said.

VDH reports that flu activity is elevated across the state, with children making up the largest share of emergency department visits for flu-related symptoms.

As of the agency's latest update, 17.4 percent (13,986) of emergency department visits in Virginia were due to respiratory illnesses.

Officials are urging residents to take preventative steps, including receiving annual flu vaccines, washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when sick.

The flu vaccine is recommended for most individuals aged six months and older, though health officials said only 30 percent of eligible Virginia residents have received one.

Those at higher risk for flu complications are encouraged to seek medical care early if symptoms arise, as antiviral treatments are most effective within two days of symptom onset.

"These losses are a sad reminder that while flu is common, it can be associated with serious illness and even death," Shelton added.

VDH recommends the following tips to prevent the flu:

Most individuals aged six months and older should receive an annual flu vaccine. Consult your healthcare provider as needed;

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer;

Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue or the inside of your elbow rather than your open hand;

Stay at home when you feel sick.

