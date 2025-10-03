Fired Edva Prosecutor: DOJ ‘More Concerned With Punishing President's Enemies Than Security’

In a blistering farewell letter to colleagues at the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA), released on Friday, Oct. 3, Ben’Ary went scorched earth on the Department of Justice after learning he had been terminated “immediately, without cause,” following nearly 20 years of service.

He said the firing was based on “little more than a single social media post containing false information.”

The move comes after the EDVA was overhauled late last month, with Lindsey Halligan, Trump's former personal attorney, replacing Erik Siebert, when he opted not to prosecute New York AG Letitia James — one of the president's most vocal political adversaries.

Unlike Halligan, who has largely handled residential and commercial insurance claims, Ben’Ary, handled some of the DOJ’s most high-profile national security and terrorism cases.

He warned that the purge of career prosecutors and federal officials “jeopardizes our national security and makes American citizens less safe.”

“I am disappointed to leave behind a national security and public safety mission that I truly believed in,” he wrote. “The leadership is more concerned with punishing the President’s perceived enemies than they are with protecting our national security.”

Among the cases he was forced to walk away from: the prosecution of Mohammad Sharifullah, the only man charged in the deadly bombing at the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport that killed 13 US service members and dozens of civilians in 2021.

Ben’Ary warned his sudden removal could hurt the government’s ability to deliver justice in that case.

During his nearly two decades in the office, Ben’Ary served under attorneys general appointed by both parties. But in his parting message, he stressed that his loyalty was never to a politician, only to the rule of law.

“I have always served the United States of America,” he wrote. “This is the type of public service that each American should expect from government officials.”

Ben'Ary also had a call to action for those who remain in office.

"I took an oath to our Constitution, as did each of you, and it remains your responsibility to uphold that oath in the work that you do," he said.

"It is this oath that requires you to follow the facts and the law wherever they lead, free from fear or favor, and unhindered by political interference."

"While I am no longer your colleague, I ask that each of you continue to do the right thing, in the right way, for the right reasons."

