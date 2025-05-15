Feds: Oxygen Loss, Skipped Repairs Contributed to Virginia Jet Crash That Killed Four

The Cessna Citation 560 took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee around 1:13 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023, according to a final report released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) this week.

On board was 69-year-old pilot John K. Rumpel, a Florida businessman and licensed airline transport pilot with more than 34,500 hours of flight experience, along with three passengers.

Their names were not publicly released in the report.

Everything appeared normal until the jet climbed past 26,600 feet, when the pilot stopped responding to air traffic controllers.

Despite being told to level off at 33,000 feet to avoid traffic, the jet continued climbing to 34,000 feet and held that altitude as it flew its planned route all the way past its intended destination at Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York.

With the plane flying unresponsive for nearly an hour, US Air Force fighter jets were launched to intercept it.

What they saw was chilling.

The pilot was slumped over in his seat and unresponsive. No other movement was seen in the cabin. The jet showed no signs of damage, no smoke, no open doors, and no deployed oxygen masks.

Just minutes after the Air Force pilots arrived, the plane entered a spiraling dive, crashing into the side of a mountain near Montebello, Virginia, at 3:23 p.m. that day.

The jet exploded on impact, leaving behind a scattered debris field and killing all four people on board.

Investigators believe the crash was caused by a loss of cabin pressurization, leading to hypoxia, a dangerous lack of oxygen that can knock people unconscious in just seconds at high altitudes.

The NTSB report revealed that the jet’s oxygen system had multiple known issues, including the missing pilot-side oxygen mask and a nearly empty oxygen supply that would have prevented passenger masks from deploying.

Shockingly, those issues had been flagged weeks before the crash, along with 26 other maintenance problems, but the jet’s owner declined to fix them.

Despite these known risks, the pilot and operator chose to fly anyway, investigators said.

The 1990 Cessna Citation V, registered to Encore Motors of Melbourne, Florida, had flown earlier that morning from Melbourne, Florida, to pick up the passengers in Tennessee.

The pilot, who was highly experienced, had a valid FAA medical certificate, though he did have a history of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and back pain, investigators noted.

He was prescribed medications for those conditions, but nothing in the report suggested they played a role in the crash.

The jet was not equipped with a flight data recorder, and no cockpit voice recorder was recovered from the wreckage.

The NTSB officially determined the cause of the crash as pilot incapacitation due to loss of cabin pressure for undetermined reasons, with the decision to operate the plane without supplemental oxygen listed as a contributing factor.

The investigation officially closed on May 13.

The complete NTSB report can be downloaded here.

