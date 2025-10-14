Virginia State Police unveiled its newest Kodiak aircraft at the Mountain Empire Airport in Rural Retreat, proudly marked with tail number N876VA — a permanent tribute to Dowell’s badge number, 876.

The plane’s dedication brought together members of the VSP Aviation Division, former colleagues, and Dowell’s family, who toured the aircraft and shared quiet moments with the troopers who served alongside him.

Dowell, 28, was a native of Chilhowie and a five-year veteran of the department when he was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 4, 2019, during a narcotics investigation in Cumberland County.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Dowell was shot and killed as members of the Virginia State Police Tactical Team made entry into a home to execute a search warrant for the Piedmont Regional Drug and Gang Task Force.

The suspect inside opened fire, fatally wounding Dowell. Two troopers returned fire, killing the gunman. Dowell was rushed to Southside Community Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

He was remembered as a steadfast public servant, a devoted son who served with the Virginia State Police Department for five years before his death.

Virginia State Police is in the process of acquiring three Kodiak aircraft to expand its air operations fleet, officials said.

N876VA is the second of the three planes, which will primarily fly out of the Lynchburg Airbase, home to VSP’s busiest hub for search-and-rescue and law enforcement missions.

As the sunlight reflected off the polished fuselage, those closest to Dowell stood on the tarmac watching the plane taxi.

Now, forever N876VA.

