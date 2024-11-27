Codi Alert Issued For Toddler Reported Missing For Weeks In Virginia: State Police

Journi Lightfoot was last seen in the Richmond area on Tuesday, Nov. 12, with Myya Lightfoot, 23, according to police. The alert was issued Wednesday, Nov. 27, as the search continues.

Journi is described as 2 feet, 8 inches tall, with brown hair, dark eyes, and weighing about 20 pounds. Myya is a Black woman, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs about 115 pounds.

According to authorities, “this disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.”

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251.

