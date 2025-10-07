Codi Alert: 16-Year-Old Girl Vanishes In Virginia, ‘Credible Threat’ To Her Safety

According to the Virginia State Police, Jacqueline Odalis Cruz Juarez, 16, was last seen around 4:35 a.m. on Oct. 7, near the intersection of Sam Perry Boulevard and Mary Washington Boulevard in Fredericksburg.

Police said Cruz Juarez is described as a White/Hispanic girl with black hair, black eyes, who is 5-foot-1 and weighs 135 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink sports bra and gray sweatpants and is believed to be on foot.

Authorities said her disappearance “poses a credible threat to her health and safety” as determined by investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at (540) 373-3122 immediately.

The CODI Alert — Virginia’s Child Abduction Response system — is issued when a juvenile is missing under circumstances indicating danger to their life or health.

