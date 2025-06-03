Child Predator Targeting Girls From Behind Bars Gets 25 More Years In Virginia: AG

A Middlesex County man has been sentenced to 25 more years behind bars after investigators say he targeted multiple underage girls from inside a Virginia prison, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Tuesday, June 3.

Daniel Ebinger, 28, was convicted of two counts of use of a communications system to solicit a minor.

The new sentence, handed down by a Middlesex County Circuit Court judge, will be served consecutively to the 7-year sentence he received in 2022 for similar child exploitation crimes.

“I’m proud of the work by my office and our law enforcement partners in securing a strong sentence that delivers justice for the victims and protects other children from this repeat child predator,” Miyares said.

The new case began in September 2022, when a New York woman alerted authorities at Haynesville Correctional Center — where Ebinger was already incarcerated — that he had been sending love letters and making phone calls to her 13-year-old daughter, prosecutors said.

An investigation revealed that Ebinger had communicated with at least two minors while behind bars, soliciting sexually explicit content and proposing sexual activity via social media, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Ebinger admitted to engaging in online conversations with the minor between 2020 and his 2022 incarceration.

A search warrant at his home uncovered a cell phone with corroborating evidence, and a forensic analysis of the device and his social media accounts confirmed the offenses, the AG’s Office said.

Upon release, Ebinger must register as a sex offender, undergo sex offender treatment, avoid all contact with minors, and is banned from using the Internet unless it’s approved and monitored by probation.

