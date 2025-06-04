Candle Sparks House Fire In Aldie, Causing Nearly $1M In Damage, Displacing Family

The unattended candle triggered a destructive blaze that caused nearly $1 million in damages and displaced a family in Loudoun County, officials announced.

The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 2, at a large three-story home on Nicholson Meadows Place in Aldie, according to the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Crews from Aldie, Kirkpatrick Farms, Dulles South, Prince William County, and multiple command units responded to the scene after a caller reported smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home.

Firefighters arrived to find the residence fully involved.

All four residents — two adults and two children — had evacuated before emergency crews arrived and were safely outside, allowing them to go to work on the blaze.

Firefighters launched an aggressive attack and had the flames under control in about 20 minutes. Crews remained on scene to check for hot spots and ventilate the structure.

The total damage was estimated at $950,000, including $356,069 to the structure and $590,931 in contents.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental, caused when “an unattended open flame device came in contact with nearby combustibles,” the department said.

No injuries were reported.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Aldie and receive free news updates.