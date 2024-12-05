Amber Alert Pending After Three Young Children Kidnapped From Virginia Bus Stop (Developing)

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at approximately 8:27 a.m. reporting that 10-year-old Jai’Marcus Lewis, 8-year-old Ja’Miyah Lewis, and 6-year-old Ja’Liyah Lewis were abducted near the Bobby’s Way Apartment complex.

According to officials, a black four-door vehicle pulled up to the bus stop, where the children were waiting, and took them. The children were last seen leaving their home at 7:40 a.m. to head to the bus stop.

Jai’Marcus was wearing a black and dark blue jacket with neon zippers, while both Ja’Miyah and Ja’Liyah were wearing pink jackets, police said.

A reverse 911 alert has been sent to residents within a five-mile radius of the area. An Amber Alert is pending with the Virginia State Police.

Anyone who has seen a black vehicle in the vicinity of Bobby’s Way or has information about the children’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

