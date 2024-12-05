A Few Clouds and Windy 36°

SHARE

Amber Alert Pending After Three Young Children Kidnapped From Virginia Bus Stop (Developing)

Three young chidlren were kidnapped while waiting for their school bus in Virginia, on Thursday morning, Dec. 7, sparking an urgent search for their whereabouts, authorities said.

Jai’Marcus Lewis,10, Ja’Miyah Lewis, 8, and Ja’Liyah Lewis, 6.

Jai’Marcus Lewis,10, Ja’Miyah Lewis, 8, and Ja’Liyah Lewis, 6.

 Photo Credit: Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at approximately 8:27 a.m. reporting that 10-year-old Jai’Marcus Lewis, 8-year-old Ja’Miyah Lewis, and 6-year-old Ja’Liyah Lewis were abducted near the Bobby’s Way Apartment complex.

According to officials, a black four-door vehicle pulled up to the bus stop, where the children were waiting, and took them. The children were last seen leaving their home at 7:40 a.m. to head to the bus stop.

Jai’Marcus was wearing a black and dark blue jacket with neon zippers, while both Ja’Miyah and Ja’Liyah were wearing pink jackets, police said.

A reverse 911 alert has been sent to residents within a five-mile radius of the area. An Amber Alert is pending with the Virginia State Police.

Anyone who has seen a black vehicle in the vicinity of Bobby’s Way or has information about the children’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Aldie and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE