Alleged DUI Driver Strikes School Bus In Virginia: Sheriff

Kira T. Joiner, 30, is facing charges following a crash on Lee Highway in Warrenton that involved the bus - which was empty at the time.

According to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, first responders were called to the intersection of Route 29 at Nordix Drive when a Camry driven by the Sumerduck resident struck a school bus, though no injuries were reported.

The driver of the Camry was arrested and charged with driving under the influence - drugs. She was held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center pending her next court appearance.

Authorities confirmed the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

