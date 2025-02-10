6 Inches Of Snow, Coating Of Ice Could Hammer DMV, Forecasters Say

As much as six inches of snow is possible in some parts of the region, according to AccuWeather researchers, resulting in hazardous conditions that could impact residents on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Snow is expected to begin around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, intensifying before tapering off around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12."

"The moderate snowfall includes the major cities of Washington, DC, Philadelphia and Charleston, West Virginia; however, a pocket of heavier snow with 6 to 12 inches will fall on parts of northern Virginia and eastern West Virginia," AccuWeather forecasters said.

"That heaviest zone may extend east through Washington, DC, and part of the Eastern Shore of Maryland."

Expecting the worst, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a preemptive state of emergency on Monday afternoon.

“With another round of winter weather across the state this week forecasted to bring heavy snow and ice, I am declaring a state of emergency so we can move resources around the state," he stated.

"I urge all Virginians to monitor your local forecast and to prepare for possible impacts to roadways and infrastructure beginning overnight Monday throughout Tuesday.”

Residents have also been advised to avoid the roads as the weather may impact commutes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Persons should delay all travel if possible," AccuWeather officials said. "If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.

"Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination," they added. "Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns."

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service in some parts of the region as forecasts regarding the storm continue to change on Monday.

There is a chance of school closings or delays

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

