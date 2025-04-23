500+ 'Criminal Illegal Immigrants,' Gang Members Arrested By Virginia Task Force, Youngkin Says

The Virginia Homeland Security Task Force (VHSTF) has racked up 521 arrests since Feb. 25, including individuals believed to be part of violent transnational organizations like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin.

“Thanks to the brave men and women of our federal and state law enforcement, more than 500 criminal illegal immigrants, including more than 130 gang members, are off of Virginia’s streets and facing justice for their crimes,” Youngkin stated.

Youngkin praised the federal-state task force, calling it “a model that should be replicated all across the country.”

The initiative was launched by the US Department of Justice and is made up of more than 200 officers from agencies including ICE, the FBI, DEA, US Marshals, and Virginia State Police.

"This is the product of unprecedented collaboration between state and federal law enforcement entities working to protect Virginia’s communities,” said United States Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Officials say the task force will continue conducting long-term investigations into narcotics, violent gangs, and transnational crime.

“The significant number of arrests and ongoing investigations highlight the effectiveness of a collaborative approach to complex enforcement challenges,” said Virginia Public Safety Secretary Terry Cole.

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said the agency has seen “unprecedented numbers of dangerous gang affiliates” removed from communities since Jan. 20.

"The Virginia Homeland Security Task Force is a model for every state in the country on effective collaboration between federal law enforcement agencies and state and local partners working every day to make America safer," FBI Director Kash Patel added.

"Our early numbers so far have been a tremendous success, but we are just beginning.”

