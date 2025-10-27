$2M Powerball Winner Bought Ticket At Virginia Wawa — Check Your Numbers

The lucky ticket was sold at the Wawa at 7316 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond, according to the Virginia Lottery.

It matched the first five numbers in Saturday night’s (Oct. 25) Powerball drawing — 2, 12, 22, 39, and 67 — missing only the Powerball number, 15.

Normally, that combo would score a $1 million prize.

But whoever bought this ticket spent an extra dollar on the Power Play, which doubled the winnings to a whopping $2 million.

This was the only ticket in Virginia to match the first five numbers and one of just two nationwide to do so, lottery officials said.

“Before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership,” Virginia Lottery officials said.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Wawa where the ticket was sold will also get a $10,000 bonus for selling it.

No one matched all six numbers, so the Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $358 million for Monday night’s drawing.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million — and the odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

So if you’re holding a Powerball ticket from a Richmond Wawa… now might be a good time to check it. Twice.

