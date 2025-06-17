$1M Virginia Lottery Prize Set To Expire — Could You Be The Winner?

Two unclaimed Virginia Lottery winners — including one worth $1 million — are just days away from going completely worthless, lottery officials warned.

The bigger of the two prizes was won in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle on Jan. 1, 2025.

That winning ticket, worth $1 million, was bought at the Food Lion at 30 Windward Drive in Fishersville. It expires at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 30, unless the winner steps forward.

A second ticket, worth $50,000, was won in the Powerball drawing on Dec. 28, 2024.

It was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 9113 Route 1 in North Chesterfield and is set to expire Thursday, June 26 at 5 p.m.

The numbers in that drawing were 06-31-51-54-55, and the Powerball number was 12.

“By law, winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing,” officials said.

Unclaimed prizes go into Virginia’s Literary Fund, which supports public school construction and tech upgrades.

The million-dollar Raffle ticket was one of five big winners this year. Four others have been claimed.

If you’re holding onto a stack of old tickets, now’s the time to dig them up. Virginia Lottery officials say winners can redeem them at any of its eight customer service centers statewide.

