York Man Charged One Week After He Allegedly Distributed Child Porn: Indictment

Michael "Mike" Lee Carbaugh, 37, of Mount Wolf, was allegedly distributed child pornography from Nov. 3rd through the 7th, as well as possessed child pornography on Nov. 15 when he was arrested, federal and state court documents obtained by Daily Voice detail.

Detective Mark E. Baker with the Northern York County Regional Police Department in Dover Pennsylvania arrested Carbaugh on the following charges, according to his state court docket:

Felony dissemination of photos or films of child sex acts.

Child pornography.

Misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey L. Oberdorf and released on $150,000 in surety bonds posted by professional bondsman Stephen Zachary Hobbs.

Additional court dates were scheduled but on Monday, Dec. 4 they were canceled and the state's case was closed — as a federal case had already begun.

The federal case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which found Carbaugh attempted to or did ship or transport the child pornography outside of Pennsylvania, as explained in the indictment.

A US Middle District of Pennsylvania Court's Grand Jury indicted Carbaugh on multiple child pornography offenses on Wednesday, Nov. 29, according to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

The following day he entered a plea of not guilty for all of the charges and was released into the custody of Mark Carbaugh for conditional house detention, as approved by US Magistrate Justice Susan Schwab.

His plea and the order for his conditional release were entered and accepted by the court on Friday, Dec. 1, court records show.

Before his November arrest, Mike worked in a warehouse and as a personal trainer, according to his LinkedIn.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Erin Varley will prosecute this case.

If he is convicted, the maximum sentence for these sorts of offenses is up to 40 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervision once released from prison, and a fine, according to the US Attorney's release.

