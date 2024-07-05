York County Lotto Player Pays $2, Becomes Millionaire

The lucky player earned the seven-figure prize by matching all five white balls pulled in the Wednesday, July 3 drawing, said lotto reps.

The vendor, Royal Farms at 933 Broad Street in Delta, will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

It's the second winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold so far in July, after a Cash 5 with Quick Cash player won $400,000 at a Dauphin County Giant.

Players have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their winnings, and all winning tickets should be signed on the back. More than 25,000 other Powerball players won prizes of some amount in the Wednesday drawing and every player should double-check every ticket, every time.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

