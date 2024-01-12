York County Coroner Called For US Rt 30 Crash (Developing)

A tractor-trailer and a sedan collided in the 7400 block of Lincoln Highway/US Route 30 near the intersection of Moulstown Road in Paradise Township, just before 9:19 a.m. on Jan. 12 when the call came into the County of York Department of Emergency Services.

The driver of the sedan was entrapped in their vehicles when crews arrived, dispatchers said, and initially, a helicopter was called but around 2 p.m. a coroner was called, the YCDES live incident log shows.

The highway was closed between Canal Road and Lake Road for hours and drivers were asked to avoid the area, but the roadway has since reopened.

PennDOT crews were reportedly called to help use sand to clean up the oil spilling from both vehicles.

Northern York County Regional Police are investigating the crash.

United Hook & Ladder, Northeast Adams Fire & EMS, Community Lifeteam EMS, and Adams Regional EMS responded to the scene.

Daily Voice has reached out to numerous officials for additional information but has yet to hear back as of 2:45 p.m. Check back here for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.