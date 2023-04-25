York Co. 911 Dispatcher, Baltimore Native Mom Of 4 Dies Suddenly

Amanda "Nicole" (Paugh) Geyer, a Baltimore native living in Hanover passed away on Saturday, April 15th at her home, as detailed in her obituary.

She is "fondly remembered as an exceptionally dedicated public servant, serving as a 911 dispatcher for York County. She was highly respected in her profession, receiving many awards for her service, including for giving calm, steady guidance during emergency child delivery, and even solving a kidnapping using her professional skill. She loved her job, and devoted most of her focus to it, but she also occasionally enjoyed the beach in Ocean City, MD," as stated in her obituary.

She is survived by her parents, Albert L. Paugh and Deborah L. Bloom; her husband Joshua C. Geyer; four children Gabreilla C. Geyer, Alexis M. Geyer, Joshua D. “J.D.” Geyer, and Adian Brown; her in-laws, Carl D. Geyer and Sandra M. Geyer; her grandfather, Raymond D. Bloom, Jr.; two sisters; Nancy L. Paugh and Kerry S. Paugh, her two best friends, Cari and Britiny, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and co-workers, as explained in her obituary.

"She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Nancy C. Bloom, as well as two stillborn sons," as stated in her obituary.

Her funeral was officiated by Pastor Ed Brower at Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory in Hanover on Friday, April 21 at 1 p.m. and she was buried in Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested that memorial contributions be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation; 2361 Hyland Boulevard; Staten Island, NY 10306 or online by visiting www.t2t.org/donate.

Her friend Britiny launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Nicole's family through this difficult time.

In the first 24 hours, the campaign raised $800 of a $20,000 goal from 5 donations, with the top donation of $500 coming from Barbara Tatum.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.