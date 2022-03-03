Lion Of Winter Brings Biting Chill Back To Pennsylvania Before Soggy Sunday

March came in like a lamb but the lion of winter is far from done with Pennsylvania.

Thursday brings beautiful sunshine along cool temperatures before a warm but rainy weekend, AccuWeather forecasters report.

"In the Northeast, the majority of ice or a wintry mix will generally be confined to upstate New York and central and northern New England with rain forecast for Pittsburgh, New York City, Hartford, Connecticut, and Boston on south from Saturday afternoon to Saturday night and early Sunday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.

The National Weather Service forecast is slightly different, predicting "spring-like warmth will be accompanied by rain" in Pennsylvania starting Sunday and lasting at least through Tuesday.

Both outlets report lows on in the teens and possibly single digits in some parts of Pennsylvania on Thursday but climbing temperatures bring the state into the 70s by Sunday.

Whether the rain starts Saturday night or Sunday, we recommend you keep your umbrella at the ready and enjoy the sunny, but cooler weather while you can.

