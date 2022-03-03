Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Sites

  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Pennsylvania State Police Kill Man After Finding Woman Dead In Basement, State Police Say
Weather

Lion Of Winter Brings Biting Chill Back To Pennsylvania Before Soggy Sunday

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
AccuWeather weekend outlook map.
AccuWeather weekend outlook map. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

March came in like a lamb but the lion of winter is far from done with Pennsylvania.

Thursday brings beautiful sunshine along cool temperatures before a warm but rainy weekend, AccuWeather forecasters report.

"In the Northeast, the majority of ice or a wintry mix will generally be confined to upstate New York and central and northern New England with rain forecast for Pittsburgh, New York City, Hartford, Connecticut, and Boston on south from Saturday afternoon to Saturday night and early Sunday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.

The National Weather Service forecast is slightly different, predicting "spring-like warmth will be accompanied by rain" in Pennsylvania starting Sunday and lasting at least through Tuesday.

Both outlets report lows on in the teens and possibly single digits in some parts of Pennsylvania on Thursday but climbing temperatures bring the state into the 70s by Sunday.

Whether the rain starts Saturday night or Sunday, we recommend you keep your umbrella at the ready and enjoy the sunny, but cooler weather while you can.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.