Partly Cloudy 80°

SHARE

Water Rescue: 14 Adults, 5 Children Saved In Dover Twp. (Photos)

A group of 19, which included children, was rescued from flash flooding in South Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Aug. 9, officials announced. 

The water rescue after flash flooding in York County.&nbsp;

The water rescue after flash flooding in York County. 

 Photo Credit: Dover Township Fire Department
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

A local flagged over emergency crews who were clearing a vehicle in the water at 12:04 p.m., Dover Township Fire Department detailed in the release. They told the crews that multiple victims needed to be rescued due to flood waters from Conewago Creek. 

Soon more boats arrived and crews came to a bridge downstream to assist with the rescue. In total 19 people, 14 adults, 5 children, and several dogs were safely taken to dry land. 

Assisting the Dover volunteers, crews at the scene included East Berlin and Northeast Adams Fire and EMS.

to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE