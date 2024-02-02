Richard “Richie” Benjamin Bolen, 37 of Hanover, was last seen by the police at a business where his family works in the 700 block of Baltimore Street Hanover, within Penn Township, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, according to the police release.

When he saw the police officer, "Richie brandished a firearm" and then "escaped [the] business, through a side door, in the 800 block of York Street," police said.

Richie is wanted by police for multiple felonies including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, escape, and aggravated assault on a police officer; as well as misdemeanors for drug offenses and property damage, the police explained and court records confirmed.

He is described as a white man who is approximately 5'9" tall, weighing 170 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair.

Before he entered the store on Wednesday, he was seen exiting a grey Honda Pilot, and it is believed that this vehicle was also his getaway car.

"Richie is to be considered armed and dangerous." the police stated in the release.

Anyone who sees Richie is asked to call 911 immediately. If you have a tip on where Richie may be hiding, please e-mail detectives at CID@pennpolice.com.

