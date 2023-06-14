Tornado Touches Down In Central PA: NWS

The EF-0 tornado had estimated winds of 75 mph, with a track of about 1/3 mile and a width of approximately 130 yards, Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in State College explained.

The tornado touched down in the area of Cloverleaf Road in Conewago Township around 1:30 p.m., according to the NWS.

It managed to rip large trees out by their roots, tear limbs off other trees, and pulled siding off at least one home before it dissipated approximately two minutes later, at 1:32 pm, officials with the NWS detailed.

Earlier in the day, the NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook, calling for “strong thunderstorms with briefly heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail.”

The tornado warning was issued for northern central York County after a "radar indicated wind rotation characteristic of a tornado around 1:27 p.m.," York County Office of Emergency Management Public Information Officer Ted Czech explained.

Following the tornado’s passing, members of the York County Office of Emergency Management responded to Conewago Township and reported preliminary findings to the NWS. The NWS sent two meteorologists on Tuesday to survey the damage, according to Czech.

“We really appreciate that you called us for more info shortly after we issued the warning, and then followed up by relaying damage reports to us and organizing a storm survey today,” NWS Meteorologist Michael R. Colbert wrote in an email to York County OEM.

"Colbert also thanked Search 93, an all-volunteer, non-profit search and rescue team in York County, for providing drone footage, which helped the NWS gain a complete picture of the damaged area," Czech said.

New Cumberland River Rescue also provided all-terrain vehicles for crews investigating of the damage, according to Czech.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.