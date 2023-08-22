Tornado Throws Tree Onto 84-Year-Old PA Widow's Home, Fund Says

Ursula is without running water after, according to her daughter and namesake. "Almost every outbuilding and car was either damaged or destroyed in the tornado as well. Debris from other people’s homes has been dropped here," she said. "We are the most worried about the tree on the propane tank and the top of the well which also appears to have been damaged."

The daughter said this incident "is being labeled a catastrophic event."

The family is grateful to be alive and explained that the matriarch is too proud to ask for the help she obviously needs, which is why the family started the fundraiser to help her.

They are hoping to raise $15,000 to remove the tree, complete the debris cleanup, and the repairs needed around the property due to the twister's destruction.

