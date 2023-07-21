Thief Punches Officer In Chest In New Cumberland, Police Say

Jorge Luis Nieves-Ortiz of Ramsay Place, New Cumberland, was seen committing theft at a store in the 300 block of Lewisberry Road on Jul 9, according to a police release.

When the Fairview Township Police Department first arrived and attempted to arrest the 24-year-old "he punched an Officer in the chest and attempted to get away," the police said.

He was soon taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Retail Theft, Disorderly Conduct, and Harassment for this incident and Criminal Trespass and Retail Theft from a separate incident that occurred on June 7, 2023, at a local store located in the 100 block of Old York Road, the police explained.

He has been held in the York County Prison after failing to post $35,000 in bail, $25,000 for the recent offense, and $10,000 for the June one, court records show.

Nieves-Ortiz will have a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Scott J. Gross at 4 p.m. on July 31 for his July offenses, and an arraignment for the June incident before Judge Amber A. Kraft at 9 a.m. on Aug. 15, court records show.

He was on probation for trespass and a previous retail theft in the area at the time of these incidents, according to his previous court dockets.

