Teen Victim Of 'Strong-Armed' Robbery Near Park In Central PA, Police Say

The teen was "approached by a male subject to engage in a sales transaction" in the 100 block of Moul Avenue in Hanover Borough at 12:53 a.m., the police stated in the release. The area is near a park as seen on Google Maps Street View.

The man then physically attacked the teenage boy, taking his money, cellphone, and drug paraphernalia, according to the police release.

The teen was able to "flee the area away from the attacker," the police said, noting that he "received minor injuries from the assault."

The suspect is described as a white man, who is approximately 5’ 10” tall, with a slender build and short blond hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an unknown logo, according to the police release.

Anyone with information about this "strong-armed" robbery is asked to call the Hanover Borough Police Department at 717-637-5575 or through 911.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.