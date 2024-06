Lauren Livingston was last seen leaving her home in York Township around 10:45 p.m. on June 4, the police detailed in the release. They are asking the public for help locating her.

Lauren is approximately 5'2" tall, weighs 125 lbs, and has multiple ear and nose piercings.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 and request to speak with a York County Regional Police Department officer.

