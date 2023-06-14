Strawberries Sold At Walmart Stores In PA Recalled Due To Possible Hepatitis Contamination: FDA

Oregon-based Willamette Valley Fruit Company is voluntarily recalling select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in Mexico that could be tainted, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Recalled items include:

Great Value Sliced Strawberries (see above);

Great Value Mixed Fruit;

Great Value Antioxidant Blend

The products were sold in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and 29 other states between Jan. 24 and Thursday, June 8.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the ongoing recall.

Anyone who purchased any of the recalled item has been instructed to check their freezers, not consume it, then destroy or return it to the store for a refund.

According to the FDA, Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness that lasts multiple months.

“Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool,” officials said. "Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to contaminated food.

“In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure.”

Anyone who may have been exposed to the recalled product has been advised to consult with a local healthcare professional or their local health department to determine what steps to take to combat the virus.

