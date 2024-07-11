Starbucks Plant's Roof Catches Fire In York: Officials

The fire broke out on the roof on the plant/center, although it is not immediately clear of exactly which of the two builds, Ted Czech Public Information Officer for the York County Office of Emergency Management explained.

The call to the fire in the 3000 block of Espresso Way in Manchester Township first came into YCDES at 12:42 p.m. on July 11, Czech said.

It was knocked down by 1:20 p.m. but at 1:38 p.m. a 2nd alarm was rung for overhauling or cleaning up the scene, Cezch told us.

No one was taken to the hospital but EMS was called to evaluate a few bystanders at the scene.

Check back here for possible updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.