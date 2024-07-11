Overcast 81°

Starbucks Plant's Roof Catches Fire In York: Officials

The roof of the Starbucks Roasting Plant and Distribution Center in York caught on fire on Thursday afternoon, officials told Daily Voice. 

The Starbucks Roasting Plant and Distribution Center at 3000 Espresso Way, Manchester Township, York were the roof caught on fire, officials say.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
The fire broke out on the roof on the plant/center, although it is not immediately clear of exactly which of the two builds, Ted Czech Public Information Officer for the York County Office of Emergency Management explained. 

The call to the fire in the 3000 block of Espresso Way in Manchester Township first came into YCDES at 12:42 p.m. on July 11, Czech said. 

It was knocked down by 1:20 p.m. but at 1:38 p.m. a 2nd alarm was rung for overhauling or cleaning up the scene, Cezch told us. 

No one was taken to the hospital but EMS was called to evaluate a few bystanders at the scene.

Check back here for possible updates. 

