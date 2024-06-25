Shooting Injures 4 Girls, Suspects's Stolen Vehicle Sought By York Police

Three 18-year-old girls and a 16-year-old girl were shot in the 600 block of West Market Street at 6:47 p.m. on June 24, police detailed in the initial release. All four girls sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police believe the shootings were possibly multiple "armed and dangerous" people riding in the 2011 Hyundai Sonata light blue/silver in color with the PA license plate MCW-0310 pictured above. The vehicle had been reported as stolen within city limits on June 14, according to the police.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information regarding this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the York City police by emailing Detective-Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org; calling York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204, York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219, or clicking here to submit a tip.

