Shelter-In-Place Lifted, SWAT Clears Scene With Barricaded Man In York County

UPDATE:

Kellinger Road in Fairview Township.
Kellinger Road in Fairview Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
The SWAT situation involving a barricaded man in Fairview Township has ended and no injuries have been reported, according to area police. 

ORIGINAL:

A shelter-in-place order has been issued in part of York County on Friday, June 23, 2023. 

York County Emergency Management received a call to a domestic incident in the 500 block of Kellinger Road, Fairview Township at 7 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023, authorities say. 

After a man barricaded himself YCDES issued a shelter-in-place alert for the surrounding half mile, according to dispatch.

The road is closed at Kellinger and Scully Place, while the shelter-in-place order is in effect, according to area police.

