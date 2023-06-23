Shelter-In-Place Lifted, SWAT Clears Scene With Barricaded Man In York County

The SWAT situation involving a barricaded man in Fairview Township has ended and no injuries have been reported, according to area police.

ORIGINAL:

A shelter-in-place order has been issued in part of York County on Friday, June 23, 2023.

York County Emergency Management received a call to a domestic incident in the 500 block of Kellinger Road, Fairview Township at 7 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023, authorities say.

After a man barricaded himself YCDES issued a shelter-in-place alert for the surrounding half mile, according to dispatch.

The road is closed at Kellinger and Scully Place, while the shelter-in-place order is in effect, according to area police.

