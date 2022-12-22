Contact Us
York Girl Goes Missing From School: Police

Jillian Pikora
Kiaraliz Quesenberry.
Kiaraliz Quesenberry. Photo Credit: York City police

A York girl was seen near her school just before she went missing on Thursday, Dec. 22, authorities say. 

Kiaraliz Quesenberry was last seen in the area of East King and South Sherman streets wearing the outfit in the photo of her on the stairs.

No additional information was released. 

Anyone with information regarding Quesenberry's whereabouts is asked to email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org or call the police using one of the following numbers: York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

