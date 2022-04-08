York Charter School CEO Stole School Funds From US Government: FBI, USDOJ

A charter school's CEO and President stole funds from a federal grant program that was meant for the school where he worked, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Leonard Hart, 50, of Mount Wolf, the CEO and principal of Lincoln Charter School in York has been charged with felonies for the theft, according to the release on Wednesday, August 3.

Hart "obtained by fraud and misapplied approximately $6,400," starting in May 2018, United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam alleges.

During that time, the school received grants funded by the U.S. Department of Education.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ravi Romel Sharma is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Hart could face up to 10 years in prison, probation, and a fine.

The school welcomed Rob Catten as its new CEO on July 1.

