York Charter School CEO Pleads Guilty To Stealing Funds From The US Government USDOJ

A charter school's CEO and President has pleaded guilty to stealing funds from a federal grant program that was meant for the school where he worked, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Leonard Hart, 50, of Mount Wolf, the CEO and principal of Lincoln Charter School in York has admitted to submitting to LCS nearly 20 false and fraudulent reimbursement requests between 2018 and 2020, on Thursday Oct. 20, according to a release by the Us Department of Justice.

Hart "obtained by fraud and misapplied approximately $6,400," starting in May 2018, United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam says.

During that time, the school received grants funded by the U.S. Department of Education.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ravi Romel Sharma is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Hart could face up to 10 years in prison, probation, and a fine.

The school welcomed Rob Catten as its new CEO on July 1.

