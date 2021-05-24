Shooting Interrupts Outdoor Prom In Harrisburg

Shots were fired Saturday night across the street from an outdoor prom at Harrisburg High School John Harris Campus, according to the school.

During the John Harris Campus of Harrisburg High School's prom in Severance Field Complex gunshots were fired at Kline Plaza Saturday sometime between 3 to 5 p.m. according to police.

Attention Harrisburg School District Families and Community, Today, the Harrisburg School District and Harrisburg High... Posted by HBGSD John Harris Campus on Saturday, May 22, 2021

Witnesses told police they saw people getting into cars when two men shot at them and attempted to rob them.

A man with a gun was seen running from the scene, say police.

The man was followed to a home on Wilson Parkway, where police took him into custody.

