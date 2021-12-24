Contact Us
Pennsylvania 10 Year Old Joins Fresh Batch Of Bakers On FoodNetwork's Kids Baking Championship

Jillian Pikora
Caroline Gross
Caroline Gross Photo Credit: Food Network Kids Baking Championship (Rob Pryce)

A central Pennsylvania 10-year-old has been baking nearly a decade and now she is ready to showcase her skills on a national level.

Caroline Gross, of York, makes cakes that are far from gross and now her beautiful baked goods have earned her a spot on this season of the Kids Baking Championship.

Gross is in the fifth grade at St. Joseph School in York, and they are rooting for her!

In fact, her entire township is ready to cheer her on, posting updates and commenting with congratulations on the Springettsbury Township Facebook page.

She’s competing against 11 other children between the ages of nine and 11-years-olds for a $25,000 grand prize, according to FoodNetwork.

You can watch her on FoodNetwork and discovery+ along with the other contestants and hosts Duff Goldman and Valerie Bertinelli starting on Monday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m.

If you cannot wait, you can catch Caroline Gross in a trailer for the show below:

