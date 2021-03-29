PA Teen Tells TikTok She Was Bullied Before Hand Sanitizer Attack That Sent Peer To Hospital

A student at Eastern York High School took to TikTok to defend herself in a hand sanitizer attack that sent her classmate to the hospital.

A 16-year-old student left her assigned classroom area and entered other classroom without permission and sprayed hand sanitizer in the direction of other students around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement by Lower Windsor Township Police Chief David J. Arnold.

One student was evaluated by the school nurse and was later hospitalized for additional treatment, according to HBG100. The alleged victim's condition was unknown.

The school's administrative staff intervened and the apparent attacker was removed from the building.

The alleged attacker has taken to TikTok in self-defense, claiming she was being bullied.

"You guys are sitting here saying that, ‘Oh she’s retarded, she’s in the sped class she’s crazy,'" the girl says.

"Have you guys ever sat around and thought, 'Why is she doing this? Why is she flipping out on us spraying chemicals everywhere?'"

"Maybe if y’all didn’t bully me every single day since the moment I got to Eastern ya’ll wouldn’t have chemicals in your eyes and be in the f—ing hospital."

The video had been viewed more than 2,000 times as of Monday evening. Nearly 48 people had commented on the video, too.

The matter has been referred to the Lower Windsor Township School Resource Officer for investigation.

The school district plans to impose "appropriate consequences on the female student consistent with Board Policies and the Student Code of Conduct," according to Chief Arnold.

Based on the TikTok videos, the alleged attacker has been suspended for three days.

The Lower Windsor Police plan to consult with the York County District Attorney’s Office following the completion of the investigation for advice on possible charges, according to Arnold.

