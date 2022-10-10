NJ Star Athlete Found Dead In Central PA Dorm Room

A 21-year-old star athlete from New Jersey was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to York College of Pennsylvania school officials.

Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, "was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life told Daily Voice in an email on Monday, Oct. 10.

Ruehlicke was a junior majoring in sport management, and a forward on the college's men's soccer team, according to the school's rooster.

He graduated from Bishop Eustace Prep in 2020, where he also played soccer, and he "was named first team All-Conference as a senior after being second team as a junior and was the Conference Foward of the Year as a senior in addition to being an All-State honorable mention" according to his Spartans' page.

In high school, he also was a member of the National Honor Society and the German National Honor Society, the page details.

"There are no words to describe the profound sorrow we feel as a community because of his passing. Please keep Drew and his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time," Dean Satterlee said in the email to Daily Voice.

"Please note that there is no indication that the circumstances of this tragic event pose a threat to the health and safety of our campus community. Nonetheless, this news is understandably difficult for many of us. Those who need assistance are reminded that they may access Counseling Services to address any concerns," Satterlee added.

Counseling services were also made available to community members of his prep school.

His prep school held a mass in his honor at St. Vincent Pallotti Chapel on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m.

He is survived by his parents Jan and Teresa Ruehlicke, according to his Spartan's page.

Additional details about Ruehlicke's sudden passing and any funeral arrangements have yet to be released as of Monday evening.

