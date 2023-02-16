Missing Red Lion HS Senior Found Dead: Authorities

A 17-year-old Red Lion student who never returned home from school on Valentine's Day has been found dead, authorities say.

Red Lion Area Senior High School student, J. Carson Capik last contacted his family he contacted his parents around 2 p.m. on Feb. 14, police stated in their initial release.

Shortly after that, his phone was turned off, York County Regional police say.

He was last seen leaving the school in his father's 2011 black Honda Fit with, according to the release.

The YCRPD was called to his Windsor Township home by his parents who officially reported him as missing at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday,

Multiple authorities, including the school district, have confirmed that he was found dead on Thursday morning in a suspected suicide.

Carson posted to his Instagram for the first time in over a year from Wrightsville River Park on Wednesday around 9 p.m. writing, "I understand that I’m far from perfect." It is not immediately clear if this was a scheduled post or if he logged on to the application to make it.

Details about where or how he was found were not released.

He was planning to join the class of 2027 at Bucknell University in the fall, according to his social media.

He is survived by his dad, a commercial arts teacher in the Littlestown Area School District, JP Capik, his mom, a school counselor, Davina McGovern Capik, and his younger brother, according to social media.

If you or someone you love is having thought of suicide call or text 988 anytime or chat online with the suicide prevention hotline here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.