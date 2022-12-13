Gun Man On The Loose Leads To Lock Down At Multiple Schools In Red Lion

Multiple schools in York County were closed following reports of a gunman on the loose in the area, authorities say.

The senior high, junior high, Pleasant View elementary school, and the Education Center were placed on lockdown on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 12:05 p.m. according to a statement by Red Lion Area School District Superintendent Eric Wilson.

The Pennsylvania State Police gave the "all-clear" at 12:53 p.m., and the suspect was taken into to police custody.

No additional information was released at the time of this publication.

