Beloved PA Teacher, Mom Murdered By Neighbor Outside Her Home: Authorities

A popular central Pennsylvania teacher has died after she was shot by her neighbor during a domestic dispute turned murder-suicide on Saturday, May, 21, authorities say.

Erin Michelle Walker, 36, was shot dead by her neighbor, Daniel Berry, 59, in an apparent murder-suicide in the 400 block of Hill Street in Spring Garden Township around 6:15 p.m.— she was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m. on Sunday, May, 22, according to the York County coroner’s office.

Her killer, Berry, was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the coroner announced in a separate release.

Walker was a beloved Central York High School social studies teacher, faculty adviser to the student council, and a mom of a 3-year-old girl, according to the school’s website and student, Nicholas Markel, who launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for Walker’s daughter.

“Miss Walker was a fun, cool, and well-spoken teacher that provided insight on any topic I threw her way. She knew how to teach and make me feel accepted at the same time. I never left her room without feeling the overwhelming love and compassion she put not only into her job but into her students as well,” Markel said in part on the page. “She was the best businesswoman, boss, and creative genius that the student council had to offer. She let our creativity prosper, ideas flow, imagination(s) run wild, and we all adored her for it.”

Other community members have been sharing about their suddenly loss on social media:

In the note to parents, the Central York School District said:

“Miss Walker touched the lives of hundreds of students during her years of service in Central York School District. We feel fortunate for the time we have spent with her. She was a tremendous teacher and an outstanding person, and we are very saddened by her loss. In addition, should students wish to leave items in Miss Walkers’ memory, they may do so at the Panther statue in front of the High School main entrance.”

Counseling services are being offered to students and staff members, officials say.

Funeral and memorial service details for Walker have not been released.

