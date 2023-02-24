Active Shooter In York Closes Highway, School (DEVELOPING)

Shots fired at a furniture store have led to an active shooter alert in central York County, authorities say.

Shoots were fired inside of Price Busters in the 1900 block of Industrial Highway in Springettsbury Township around 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, but the shooter fled the store on foot and police were called to canvas the area, authorities and witnesses told Daily Voice.

No injuries were reported but Springettsbury Township police officers remain in the area as the search for the shooter continues.

The highway has been closed and North Hills Elementary has gone into lockdown.

The Central York School District's Director of Communications and Marketing, Nicole Montgomery sent Daily Voice the following statement:

"Out of an abundance of caution for our students and staff, North Hills Elementary, Central York Middle School, and Central York High School are currently in lockdown due to police presence in the area. The district administration is in communication with local law enforcement to monitor the situation."

The circumstances that led up to the shooting have not been released.

This is a developing situation. Follow Daily Voice for updates.

