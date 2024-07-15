Roman Cole and Colby Clark both 18 of Brogue, PA, and a 17-year-old boy were taken into custody following "a shots fired incident in the area of Lock 12, at the intersection of Holtwood Road and River Road, Lower Chanceford Township, York County," around 7:58 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper James Grothey stated in a release.

The York Criminal Investigation Unit learned there was an "altercation" between the three teens and another group.

During the altercation, the police said the following happened:

"Cole and Clark both brandished handguns which lead to Cole discharging multiple rounds. The handgun Clark was observed holding was recovered and found to have an obliterated serial number."

Clark has been charged with the following police explained and court records confirmed:

Felony Possession of a Firearm with Manufacturer Number Altered.

Felony Carrying Loaded Weapon.

Misdemeanor Simple Assault (four counts).

Cole was charged with:

Felony Aggravated Assault (four counts).

Misdemeanor Simple Assault (four counts).

Misdemeanor Tamper With Or Fabricate Physical Evidence.

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person (four counts).

Felony Carrying Loaded Weapon.

Both Cole and Clark were released on $50,000 surety bonds following their preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge John H. Fishel at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, according to their court dockets. Their joint preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Laura S. Manifold at 9 a.m. on July 26.

There is no word on any charges filed against the 17-year-old boy.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the gunfire, but the investigation into this teen shooting is ongoing.

Anyone who has additional information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop J, York Criminal Investigation Unit at 717-428-1011.

